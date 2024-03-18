The Snowy Origins Of The Green Chaud Cocktail

One can follow the origin story of hot chocolate all the way back to 500 B.C. when Mayans ground cacao beans and combined them with water; later, the drink found its way to Europe in the 17th century. The production of Chartreuse was initiated by Carthusian monks in the Kingdom of France in the 18th century. It seems entirely possible then, that particularly in the frigid winters in the French Alps, chilly travelers would combine the two beverages for a warming superpower.

And while romantic stories circulate, there is hard evidence in the form of a recipe on the bottle pointing to the fact that it was more likely a much more recent creation courtesy of the Chartreuse sales team in the 1980s. Still, there's no denying its legacy is related to apres-ski culture. A 1980s Welsh newspaper encouraged skiers to enjoy this wintry drink, while less than a decade later, a Canadian publication echoed the same sentiment. By the 2010s, New York City was in on the action and the drink found its way into wintery celebrations in the East Village's La Plaza Cultural Park, where Tim Masters (vice president of spirits for Chartreuse's U.S. distribution company) encouraged local bartenders to spread the word about green chaud. Today, while you can still find the cocktail in France, its reach transcends far beyond, and it's a common addition to cocktail menus in colder months.