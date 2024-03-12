Starbucks Is Celebrating St. Patrick's Day With A Brand New Drink
If you're feeling a little extra lucky today, it might be because Starbucks just dropped a new drink in honor of St. Patrick's Day. Now available for a limited time at participating stores, you can pick up a Luck of the Matcha Crème frappuccino.
Like any drink (we're looking at you, Shamrock Shake) for the holiday, this St. Paddy's Day celebration is appropriately green. Matcha — a powdered green tea derivative – and milk are blended with ice and caramel syrup to make the drink as sweet, creamy, and verdant as the rolling hills of Ireland. In a play on the pot of gold at the end of a rainbow, the frappuccino is topped with a cloud of whipped cream, a golden swirl of caramel syrup, and a sprinkling of crunchy caramel sugar topping.
If you're feeling some déjà vu, you're not alone; as some folks pointed out on Starbucks' Instagram announcement, a matcha frappuccino itself isn't new. The coffee company has a matcha frappuccino on the menu — the latest spin on it and what makes it limited-time-only is the pot of gold topping. A barista in the comments said you can order this all year round as a custom drink, even though it's not technically on the secret Starbucks menu.
Double down on matcha with a BOGO deal
This specialty Luck of the Matcha Crème frappuccino comes right on the heels of Starbucks' new spring specialty drinks announced Friday, March 8. These include an iced lavender cream oatmilk matcha. And if you just can't get enough, Starbucks announced another treat for rewards members: A one-day BOGO deal.
On Thursday, March 14, from noon to 6 p.m., rewards members can order a buy one, get one deal to any handcrafted drink order. With this deal, you can get a second drink (valued under $10 and equal to or lesser value than the paid drink) for free at any participating U.S. store.
The deal applies only to handcrafted drinks, which are made to order by a barista. This excludes regular brewed coffee and tea but includes basically every other non-packaged drink available behind the counter — meaning you can even get two Luck of the Matcha Crèmes for the price of one and make someone else's day extra lucky.