Starbucks Is Celebrating St. Patrick's Day With A Brand New Drink

If you're feeling a little extra lucky today, it might be because Starbucks just dropped a new drink in honor of St. Patrick's Day. Now available for a limited time at participating stores, you can pick up a Luck of the Matcha Crème frappuccino.

Like any drink (we're looking at you, Shamrock Shake) for the holiday, this St. Paddy's Day celebration is appropriately green. Matcha — a powdered green tea derivative – and milk are blended with ice and caramel syrup to make the drink as sweet, creamy, and verdant as the rolling hills of Ireland. In a play on the pot of gold at the end of a rainbow, the frappuccino is topped with a cloud of whipped cream, a golden swirl of caramel syrup, and a sprinkling of crunchy caramel sugar topping.

If you're feeling some déjà vu, you're not alone; as some folks pointed out on Starbucks' Instagram announcement, a matcha frappuccino itself isn't new. The coffee company has a matcha frappuccino on the menu — the latest spin on it and what makes it limited-time-only is the pot of gold topping. A barista in the comments said you can order this all year round as a custom drink, even though it's not technically on the secret Starbucks menu.