What Is Colomba And Why Is It Eaten On Easter?

Colomba is a sweet, almost cake-like Italian bread. It's shaped like a dove; a symbol of peace that has long been associated with the Easter season. While it may come in many varieties, the classic version has pieces of candied orange peels inside and a sweet glaze on top, along with almonds and big, chunky, sugary sprinkles.

Making baked goods in the shape of birds to represent rebirth has been a thing since ancient Roman times, after which this pagan tradition eventually got folded into the Christian one. Some say that the colomba as we know it dates back to the 4th century, when San Colombano, the bishop of Milan at the time, brought a dove-shaped treat with him to a peace talk. Others, though, trace colomba's origins back to something a little more recent.

In the 1930s, a Milanese company called Motta was famous for its two Italian Christmas sweetbreads, panettone and pandoro. But Christmas only comes once a year, so the company wanted to come up with a product that would sell at other times of the year, too ... say, around Easter. So, using the same equipment and many of the same ingredients that went into Motta's panettone, the company created the colomba, which was "Eastery," thanks to its dove shape. The idea took flight, and now you can find a colomba on nearly every Italian table at Easter, right next to the chocolate eggs.