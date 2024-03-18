What You Need To Know Before Buying Costco's Kirkland Irish Country Cream

Picking up alcohol during a Costco run can be highly convenient, but not every person has the privilege to do so. U.S. state laws regarding alcohol sales vary quite a bit, and some states don't permit hard liquor (such as whiskey) to be sold in grocery stores. These places are known as control states, which refers to the fact that the state oversees the sale of liquor. There are 17 control states in the U.S., including Pennsylvania, Oregon, Ohio, Mississippi, and Utah.

In some states, liquor can only be procured from special stores that are owned and managed by the state. In these locations, it would be impossible for residents to purchase liquor from a store like Costco, as state law wouldn't permit it. This could explain why Costco developed a wine-based Baileys duplicate, as the product could appear in more stores than its whiskey-based counterpart. Similarly, only residents of certain states can take advantage of Costco's convenient liquor delivery service, as certain states don't allow it. While not totally the same, Costco members still have nice things to say about the chain's wine-based version. According to a shopper on Reddit, "For the price, I'm good with Kirkland's. It's definitely close enough."