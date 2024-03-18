For An Upgraded French Dip Sandwich, Crack Open A Beer

With over a century to solidify its reputation as one of America's great sandwiches, the French dip is as simple as it is decadent. Two different Los Angeles restaurants claim to have created the French dip sandwich, but both use a similar recipe and ingredients: Sliced beef, a crusty French roll, butter, and rich beef dripping sauce, usually served 'au jus'. The result is a deeply satisfying, succulent, meaty sandwich.

The popularity of the French dip sandwich has led people to develop new (some argue, improved) versions with extra ingredients. Common additions include cheese, onions, and sometimes mushrooms. However, the beef jus dip makes this sandwich special, and one extra ingredient can take your jus to the next level: Beer.

French dip sandwiches can be made simply and quickly by frying your beef in a pan and making your jus in a pot, but you can also prepare a slow cooker French dip sandwich for a simplified (albeit lengthier) approach. Whichever method you choose, beer improves the flavor of your beef and jus and the beef's texture. The trick here isn't to drink the beer to get your creative juices flowing while making your sandwich (although you're welcome to do that if you'd like). Instead, adding beer into the pot with the other ingredients for your jus (or into your slow cooker with the beef and jus ingredients) will create a subtly rich, earthy dipping sauce packed with flavor.