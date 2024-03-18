What's The Actual Difference Between White And Yellow Cake Mix?

When you're shopping for boxed cake mix at the grocery store there are many different varieties available, but you're usually guaranteed to at least find white, yellow, and chocolate cake mix. You might assume that the white and yellow are interchangeable terms that both refer to vanilla cake mix, but the truth is the two are different. If you look at the color of the batter and the baked cake, you'll notice that yellow cake mix really is a lot more yellow than white cake mix.

The difference between the two lies primarily in the eggs and flour. Whether you buy the cake mix or make it from scratch, the recipe for yellow cake mix will call for whole eggs. White cake mix, on the other hand, only uses egg whites. The lack of egg yolks makes the color of the cake much whiter, as does the flour. Instead of all purpose flour, white cake is made with cake flour, which is bleached and therefore yields a lighter colored cake compared to yellow cake.