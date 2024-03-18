Pickled Shrimp Will Serve Main Character Energy On Your Charcuterie Board

If you haven't caught on yet, shrimp isn't your ordinary pickled food, which means it will be difficult to source at major supermarkets. Though you may have luck picking up a jar of pickled shrimp at a specialty grocery outlet or a farmers' market, your best bet is making this funky charcuterie snack at home. But don't fret, it's easy to do.

Preparing pickled shrimp is easy but not fast, so set aside at least six hours to develop that zesty, refreshing flavor. If you've pickled veggies or fruits in the past, you'll be comfortable pickling shrimp. For starters, you'll need a sealable, air-tight container to let the shrimp marinate. At the bare minimum, a basic pickle brine calls for vinegar, salt, and water. But if you want to give this seafood dish a noticeable depth of flavor, consider adding garlic cloves, white onion, fresh jalapeño, dill, parsley, mustard seed, and black pepper to your brine. Simply combine your ingredients, place them in the fridge, and let them rest for six hours before enjoying.

Unlike ceviche, pickling doesn't cook the shrimp, so purchase pre-cooked shrimp or clean, cook, and chill raw shrimp before pickling them. Thanks to the acidity of the vinegar, which inhibits bacterial growth, pickled shrimp will last up for up to six weeks in the refrigerator.