Why You May Want To Avoid Touching Your Steak While Searing

You might have heard that you can tell a steak's doneness by pressing on it with your finger. Soft and squishy means it's still pretty rare, while firm to the touch indicates a medium-well to well-done finish. But besides the fact that this method has been shown to be pretty unreliable, you may want to avoid touching your steak while searing it for a few other reasons.

The key reason you want to avoid touching your steak while it sizzles in the pan is because moving it at all–-even minimally by pressing down on it or shifting it slightly–can interfere with the development of a flavorful crust. It's crucial to let the steak sear undisturbed so it can properly undergo the Maillard reaction, a series of complex chemical dominoes involving the amino acids and sugars present in the meat that's responsible for the formation of that yummy brown crust.

Handling the steak excessively with your fingers or tongs can also lead to some of the juices seeping out. Resist the temptation to touch and you'll be rewarded with a super juicy final product.