Lava Cake Filling Doesn't Always Have To Be Chocolate

The molten chocolate lava cake is the perfect indulgence. A warm, individual, souffle-adjacent chocolate cake with filling that oozes when cut into, it first emerged as a decadent dessert course favorite at Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten's New York restaurant. But the cake typically baked in a ramekin is more than just a dessert — it's a truly dynamic sensory experience that challenges your tastebuds to process multiple tastes and textures simultaneously. And while traditional molten lava cakes are known for their luxurious chocolatey center, professional and amateur dessert chefs have taken to experimenting with variations of unique, unexpected fillings that take the dessert to the next level.

The deep flavor of chocolate sponge cake, in partnership with its light, airy texture, enables it to serve as a versatile base for ingredients from caramel to marshmallows, fruit fillings to nut butters. But the key to a successful filling is to be mindful of texture — you want a thick filling that won't become absorbed into the sponge cake, but that isn't so thick it won't run. After all, what's a lava cake without lava?