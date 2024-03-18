Where's The Best Place To Store Kiwis For Ripening?

With so much fruit at your fingertips, you may have grown partial to kiwi for its fuzzy brown skin and tangy green and white flesh. According to Health, one small kiwi contains just the right amount of energy-fueling carbohydrates and several important vitamins and minerals, like copper and vitamins K and C. Beyond scooping out the insides with a spoon or enjoying chopped kiwi over yogurt, sliced kiwi adds both tropical flavor and visual appeal to classic fruit salad. Regardless of how you enjoy this vibrant produce, the difference between a sour and sweet kiwi fruit comes down to ripening.

While golden kiwis are usually ready to eat upon purchase, you may find green kiwis slightly firm to the touch. To ripen, leave green kiwi fruit on your counter, away from direct sunlight, for three to five days, until the flesh has a little give when squeezed and the fruit gives off a slightly sweet smell. Kiwi fruit continues to ripen after being picked, so a handful of days stored at room temperature will give you perfectly soft, edible fruit. However, if you want more flexibility around your kiwi consumption, there are a few clever ways to speed up or prolong the ripening process.