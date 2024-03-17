Your Air Fryer Is The Secret To Reviving Stale Crumbl Cookies

Using an air fryer to revive Crumbl cookies is effective, but your technique is key. This method is ideal when reheating just a few cookies at a time, as you don't want to overload the basket. Rather, you'll want to make sure there's plenty of space around each treat. Temperature and time are other crucial factors; setting the device to 350 degrees Fahrenheit will allow for gentler reheating. The cookies should be ready to eat in three minutes or less. For best results, keep an eye on them to prevent any burning by checking the air fryer basket in 30-second or one-minute intervals.

Like other baked goods, there are a few factors that can contribute to a Crumbl cookie's finite lifespan. First and foremost is the loss of moisture, which naturally occurs over time. According to Reddit, Crumbl cookies start to "get crusty" after about five days, although experiences can vary based on how the cookies are stored. Additionally, the relationship between water and starch plays a role in staleness (which is also why stale bread has a tough texture). When baked goods are in the oven, starch takes in moisture to create the pleasing texture that you know and love. As time goes on, moisture exits the starch molecules, which then shrink down to their initial state. The result is a dry, crumbly texture that is nowhere near the soft, toothsome bite that Crumbl cookies are famous for.