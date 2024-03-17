The Genius Hack For Cooking 2 Types Of Pasta In One Pot

Occasionally, members of your household might not agree on which pasta shape they want for dinner. Half of them want a long, slurp-able noodle. The other half want pasta shapes that they can pierce with their forks, scooping extra sauce along the way. Of course, you really don't want to boil separate pots of water so that everyone can have their preferred pasta for dinner. Thankfully, there is an easy solution to cook two types of pasta in one pot!

Rose Reisman of The Art of Living Well explained this handy hack on Instagram. First, boil a large pot of salted water as you normally would. Then, take the pasta that will take longer to cook, and place that in the pot first. Stir it for a little while to make sure the pieces do not stick to each other. Then, place a heat-safe metal strainer into the water, and add the pasta that will take less time to cook into that strainer. Voilà, there are now two different pastas boiling together in the same pot! Simply remove the second, quicker-cooking pasta when it is done (the pasta water should strain right back into the pot) and continue boiling the first, longer-cooking pasta until that is done as well. Divide the prepared sauce accordingly, toss both types of pasta separately, and dinner is served.

The most finicky thing you have to remember is to set two separate timers for the different pastas. But for the sake of less cleanup, this hack is pretty worth it.