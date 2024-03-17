Can You Freeze Raw Onions?

If you've stocked up on an abundance of fresh onions during their peak season, chopped up a little too many, or just wish you could extend the shelf life of the ones you bought, freezing them probably sounds like the perfect solution. The good news is, it's actually possible to do so without ruining their integrity. You don't have to cook them either since onions can be frozen in their raw state.

Even without freezing, raw onions have a fairly long shelf life as is. They can stay fresh for between three to six months. However, as soon as you use your go-to onion peeling hack, that timeframe gets shortened to 10 to 14 days and it's even less, seven to 10 days if you chop them. When you freeze raw onions on the other hand, you're able to extend this to eight months, whether whole or chopped. For optimal freshness, just make sure that your freezer is at least zero degrees Fahrenheit.