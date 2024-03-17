How Do Automatic Dumpling Makers Actually Work?
If you've ever made homemade dumplings before, you know that folding them can be time-consuming. It involves filling, pleating, and sealing one by one, and sometimes they rip in the process. If you aren't too skilled at folding dumplings or if you have a large batch of them to make, using an automatic dumpling maker probably sounds appealing. But how does it work exactly?
With this type of device, you still have to make dumplings one by one, however, the process is simplified and is designed to work a lot faster. To use it, you start by placing a flat dumpling wrapper and a scoop of filling on a rotating attachment, which is activated through the press of a button. This attachment not only simulates the folding action but also features indentations that both pleat and seal the dumpling edges at the same time. Once folded by the machine, the dumpling is then dropped onto the counter allowing you to quickly move on to the next one.
Are automatic dumpling makers really effective?
While there is plenty of evidence of automatic dumpling makers actually functioning as advertised, there are perhaps even more videos on TikTok that showcase them being unable to produce quality results. The explanation for this is that there is a bit more room for error when using these devices.
While there are many mistakes to avoid when making dumplings by hand, when using this type of machine, the main issue seems to stem from using too much filling. That's because this appliance produces dumplings with a much wider outside border which means there's not as much room for filling. So while it can be effective, you may have to settle for a lower filling-to-dough ratio than you might be used to.
Automatic dumpling makers also appear to work best with dough made from scratch rather than store-bought dumpling wrappers. This is likely because it's more pliable, allowing the device to grip it better. Grocery store dumpling wrappers are coated in flour to prevent them from sticking, but this also causes them to slide right off the machine.
The best way to use an automatic dumpling maker
To use an automatic dumpling maker successfully, the amount of filling and consistency of the dough is perhaps the most important, but other factors also make a difference. Because it doesn't create a strong seal, especially when using store-bought versions instead of making wrappers from scratch, it's crucial to moisten the edges so they adhere properly.
These devices typically have two modes, one where the dumpling mold continues to rotate every few seconds, and another where you have to manually click the button, allowing you to go at your own pace. Commenters on TikTok have found that if you decide to go with the continuous mode, it's best to pre-scoop the filling onto the dough so that you can quickly put it on the automatic dumpling maker.
This machine also doesn't have to be used for only dumplings. Amazon reviewers have used it with empanadas and pierogies with favorable results. Its versatility and efficiency make it worth having on hand, just as long as you know how to use it properly.