Why Accompaniments Can Make Or Break Charcuterie And Wine Pairings, According To An Expert

When including unexpected ingredients in charcuterie boards, finding the perfect wine pairing can become a lot more challenging. While cured meats and cheeses are standard, pickles, smoked fish, and even jams can make an appearance, which complicates the search for the perfect wine to accompany your tasty treats. To get more insight into this meaty question, Daily Meal turned to Scott Mattson, co-owner of Denver's Nocturne, a beloved jazz and dinner club featuring a menu of delicious food along with an extensive wine list. Mattson is also a certified sommelier, which means he's the person to ask when it comes to supreme wine and food pairings.

Mattson advocates tweaking the wine selection to match the charcuterie ingredients. When it comes to something like cornichons, which are small, subtly sweet pickles, Mattson advises that you steer clear of red wine. He says, "Pickles are yummy, but they dance oddly with red wine tannin, so if the accouterment game is heavy on pickles, I'd pivot to a richer, waxy white wine like Roussanne or Marsanne."