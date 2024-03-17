Leftover Pizza Ingredients? Break Out Some Beans

Making pizza from scratch is always worth the extra effort. What's not to like about a classic pizza crust loaded with flavorful tomato sauce, shredded cheese, and all your favorite pizza-friendly toppings? However, most homemade recipes often leave you scrambling to find creative ways to repurpose leftover ingredients. If you're looking for a new way to use the residual foods associated with your recently made pepperoni, pepper, and provolone pizza, look no further than beans.

Beans are the perfect ingredient to maximize your pizza extras since they're hearty and filling. These multi-purpose legumes are affordable and contain significant amounts of protein, fiber, vitamins and minerals, such as folate, iron, and potassium.

Sure, you can add sliced pepperoni and peppers to tomorrow's midday salad, but with beans, you can create another fully-fledged pizza-inspired dinner. With a few simple steps, you'll have another hot, cheesy, tomato-based meal to enjoy. The best part about using neutral-flavored beans is that you can make this new and improved recipe as simple or as complicated as you desire.