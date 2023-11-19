Pizza Pasta With Turkey Pepperoni Recipe

"If you love pasta and the flavors of pizza, this dish is for you," says recipe developer Deniz Vergara about her pizza pasta with turkey pepperoni recipe. "It's saucy and cheesy, and the turkey pepperoni adds a nice saltiness." Another great thing about this pasta bake, Vergara says, is that it's "so easy to make." Nearly all of the ingredients are ready-made, so the longest part of the preparation time involves boiling the pasta — Vergara uses rigatoni, but you can swap this out for any other short and chunky shape you like.

Vergara says she makes this dish with turkey pepperoni because her kids love it and "it adds some healthy protein." Of course, "turkey has much less fat, so the texture and flavor is different than pork pepperoni," she adds. Whichever meat you prefer, feel free to pick your favorite among the many pepperoni brands at the grocery store.