Add Brownie Batter To Your Next Batch Of Banana Bread And Thank Us Later

If you want your banana bread brownies to look more like bread than brownies, there are other ways to incorporate the brownie. For one, you can bake a pan of brownies, cut them into cubes, fold the chunks into your banana bread batter, and bake in a bread pan — resulting in a banana bread with brownie chunks. Keep in mind that this method will likely take longer since you have to bake the brownies separately first.

For a faster way to make banana bread with a brownie flavor and texture, simply add bananas to boxed brownie mix and bake it in a bread tin. The result is a brownie-colored, pleasantly hefty loaf that tastes like a mixture of banana and brownie, with both sumptuous textures as well.

Whether you swirl brownie batter into your banana bread batter or try other ways to incorporate brownies into your banana bread, make the tasty treat extra special with some add-ins or add-ons. For instance, stir in chopped walnuts or pecans for added crunch, sprinkle in some chocolate chips, swirl in a bit of peanut butter for extra gooeyness, or top them with a creamy frosting that will enhance both the chocolaty and fruity flavors.

With all these delectable additions there's a good chance everyone will want more than one slice, but if there are leftovers, you can leave them on the counter for around five days in an airtight container, a few days longer if refrigerated.