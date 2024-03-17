The Simple Way To Tell When Salmon Is Done Curing

It's not too difficult to create drool-worthy bagel sandwiches or salmon eggs benedict in your kitchen. That's right, there's no need to wait for Sunday brunch specials! Cured salmon, also known as gravlax, is a delectable delicacy that's surprisingly accessible to the home cook. All it takes is some quality salmon and a bit of patience. But if you've never cured salmon at home before, you'll have to know how to determine when the salmon is done curing. This all hinges on one key element: texture. You'll know the salmon has fully cured based on feel; once the texture is firm when you gently squeeze it, it's ready to go.

Similar to pickling, the outcome of flavor intensity and firmness in cured salmon is determined by the length of time it sits in the brine. The salmon will have a more well-developed texture and flavor the longer it has to cure. There are different ways for salmon curing, but for a quick method, you can get by with the salmon sitting in the brine for just one hour, while four to six hours will give you the best result. Other methods can take 24-72 hours. It all depends on whether you're trying to achieve a medium or hard cure. The curing of salmon takes much less time; that's why it's best to rely on touch to determine when your salmon has finished curing.