Here's How Many Shots You Can Get From A Single Box Of Jell-O

While the bright colors and bouncing texture may remind you of the childhood snack, Jell-O shot recipes are strictly for grownups. The sweet treats may do a good job of disguising their alcoholic contents behind fun flavors and textures, but a few Jell-O shots can bring on a buzz pretty quickly. And don't go eating this adult treat with a spoon — the sweet and boozy treat is meant to be eaten in one swallow much like a regular shot, although opinions vary about whether or not you should chew on your Jell-O shot before it goes down the hatch.

Jell-O shots are traditionally poured into two-ounce plastic cups, typically 1/2 ounce larger than traditional shot glasses. The amount of Jell-O shots you make with one box actually depends on the size of your Jell-O packaging. A three-ounce box of Jell-O mix will produce at least 10 shots and a six-ounce box will easily double that, although the exact amount depends on how far up you decide to fill each two-ounce shot glass. Some people have reported making up to 35 shots out of a six-ounce box when they fill their shot glasses up about ¾ of the way full. While you're sure to get some bang for your buck with one box of Jell-O, you might want to invite a few more people to help you finish all those shots.