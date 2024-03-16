Why Using Skim Milk For Hot Chocolate Is A Major Mistake

As the temperatures rise, some would argue that the weather for hot chocolate is slipping away. However, ask a die-hard lover of hot chocolate and they will be sure to tell you that this drink can and should be enjoyed year-round. Next time you are in doubt, just try the world's best hot chocolate recipe and you will become a convert too. It is important to note though, that making the perfect hot chocolate is a delicate art.

There are a number of ways you can elevate this cozy drink: A pinch of salt will take your hot chocolate to the next level, whereas adding cornstarch will result in thick and creamy Italian hot chocolate. However, there are also many ways that you can mess up hot chocolate — which is sure to happen if you use skim milk instead of a richer variety like 2% or whole milk. Using skim milk will deprive you of hot chocolate's signature creamy richness. So, if you want the best possible version of hot chocolate, skip the fat-free milk to achieve a drink that has both a thick consistency and a rich flavor.