How Well Do Sparkling Wines Typically Age?

Some wines have what it takes to age well and, if allowed to do so, can attain extraordinary complexity and nuance of character — even white wines. A well-made Spanish Rioja Blanco will become velvety and exquisite even after years in the cellar, as will some white peach-and-slate rieslings from Germany's Mosel Valley or certain bottles of honey-sweet Australian Semillon. So, how about sparkling wines — many of which are made from white wine grapes? How well do they typically age? The short answer is that they're not meant to and are usually made to enjoy right off the shelf. In other words, have you been saving your Champagne for a special occasion? Don't. Even quality wines like a prestige cuvée will lose their luster after 10 years or so.

In fact, if you're not in possession of an actual dated, vintage sparkling wine, drink that son of a gun with your loved ones right away — and even if it's a vintage Champagne, you should know that those already come pre-aged at least three years "sur lie" (or on the lees — a milky sediment of spent yeast and other particulates) in the barrel before bottling. Having said all that, you better believe that some sparkling wines can age beautifully for quite a few years.