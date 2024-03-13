Here's What To Know About Nowhere Bakery From Shark Tank

There's nothing like a great chocolate chip cookie. For people with food sensitivities and gut issues, however, this treat can be more like a trick. That's a problem that Nowhere Bakery is trying to solve with its own line of baked goods. The company offers cookies and brownies that are free from many ingredients that trouble some dessert lovers. All of Nowhere Bakery's plant-based goodies contain no refined sugar, no dairy, and no gluten, making them perfect for those with dietary concerns. They are both vegan and paleo-friendly as well.

Founded in 2020, this Costa Mesa, California-based company was created by Saphira and Maurizio Rasti, a married couple looking to make a healthy impact in the dessert world. The U.S. cookie market alone is currently estimated at more than $12 billion, according to Mordor Intelligence. The couple is hoping that "Shark Tank" will help them reach the next level with their business, but will any of the sharks want to take a bite of this bakery?