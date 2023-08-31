The Perfect Way To Grill Onions So They Don't Fall Through The Grates

The trick to getting those pretty onion rounds is to skewer before you slice. First, peel the onion and cut the ends, then pierce it with a row of skewers from one end of the onion to the other, about ½ – ¾ inch apart. Each large onion will probably require about 4 skewers. Drive the skewers all the way through the layers of the onion, so they're sticking out both sides, and slice between them so that each skewer is holding a disc of onion.

Another option is to slice the onions into wedges, without cutting off the root end. Cut the onion in half and remove the peel, then quarter each of the halves. The wedges connected to the root end of the onion hold together on their own, but you can also insert skewers for easier handling.

Feel free to trim the skewers if they're too long, especially those holding smaller pieces. You can also soak your wooden skewers in water for about half an hour before starting the whole process so that they're less likely to burn on the grill.

Once you have your skewered slices, brush both sides of each with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Over medium-high heat, onions cook for four to six minutes on each side, or until both sides have grill marks and the center is tender. Note that wedges may take a bit longer than rounds because of their thickness.