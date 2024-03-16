When Buying Costco's Kirkland Lobster Bisque, Keep Your Expectations In Check

Lobster bisque is a decadent type of soup, ideally featuring plenty of its namesake crustaceans. Along with chunks of toothsome meat, recipes also call for a healthy dose of cream to create an unbelievably smooth and rich texture. Because making it at home can be a little involved, many people opt for store-bought versions. If you're a member of Costco and a fan of lobster bisque, take note, as the warehouse retail chain's brand seems to have left some shoppers feeling a bit crabby.

In a Reddit thread that deemed the soup "offensively bad," lots of Costco devotees shared similar sentiments. According to one commenter, "I bought it once a long time ago and also thought it was horrible." Another deemed the lobster bisque "terrible," while one person complained, "I've always found it to be bland, too creamy, and lacking any substantive lobster." There was also a contingent of shoppers who believed the soup was fine, especially considering its relatively low price point. To wit: One Redditor wrote, "this tastes exactly like I expect a red lobster or similarly mid lobster bisque to taste." Kirkland products are often priced cheaply, but quality can fluctuate depending on the item.