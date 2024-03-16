Pulverize Freeze-Dried Veggies For Instant, Flavor-Bursting Powders

Adding ground freeze-dried veggies to your favorite recipes is easy; the tricky part is freeze-drying and pulverizing them. But don't fret; there are tips and tricks that can make the process cooler than a cucumber.

Let's start with freeze-drying. If you own one already, you're set, but proper freeze-drying machines can be a bit bulky and expensive. Luckily, there are ways to freeze dry vegetables without them. The easiest and most accessible way to freeze dry vegetables is to cut them into small pieces, line them on a flat tray, and let them sit in the freezer for up to three weeks. Fully freeze-dried vegetables should have a crisp, dry texture that is brittle and breaks easily when handled. Another option is to source dry ice from a local supermarket or an ice distribution company, cut your favorite veggies, transfer them to a freezer-safe bag, and let them sit in a cooler with the dry ice for 24 hours. Et voila — fast freeze-dried veggies!

Pulverizing the vegetables is a low-stress process. The easiest way to pulverize the veggies is by transferring them to a food processor or blender and giving them a few pulses until they are finely ground. If you don't have those tools on hand, transfer the veggies to a sealable bag and use a rolling pin to crush them. No rolling pin? Simply crush up the bagged veggies with your hand.