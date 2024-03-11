Krispy Kreme Is Ringing In St. Patrick's Day With 4 New Flavors

Irish or not, doughnut fans are in luck this St. Patrick's Day. Krispy Kreme is again going green to celebrate the holiday. The brand is introducing four new doughnut varieties themed for the occasion, available March 11-17.

The new doughnuts, decorated in festive green, include Luck of the Rainbow, Shamrock Cookies 'N Kreme, Plaid Party, and Shooting Shamrock. Customers can also treat themselves to a chocolate-frosted doughnut (full size or miniature) decorated with white and green sprinkles in honor of St. Paddy's. The brand will also be reintroducing its O'riginal Glazed doughnut, a take on its flagship doughnut that's tinted green all the way through.

And the good fortune doesn't end there. From March 15-17, participating stores will offer a free O'riginal Glazed to any customer who comes into the store or drive-through wearing green — a pretty sweet deal, if we've ever heard of one. No purchase is necessary to get the free doughnut, but you might find yourself unable to walk out of the shop without getting your hands on one of the colorful new flavors, and maybe a drink from its recently revamped coffee menu, too.