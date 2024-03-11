Krispy Kreme Is Ringing In St. Patrick's Day With 4 New Flavors
Irish or not, doughnut fans are in luck this St. Patrick's Day. Krispy Kreme is again going green to celebrate the holiday. The brand is introducing four new doughnut varieties themed for the occasion, available March 11-17.
The new doughnuts, decorated in festive green, include Luck of the Rainbow, Shamrock Cookies 'N Kreme, Plaid Party, and Shooting Shamrock. Customers can also treat themselves to a chocolate-frosted doughnut (full size or miniature) decorated with white and green sprinkles in honor of St. Paddy's. The brand will also be reintroducing its O'riginal Glazed doughnut, a take on its flagship doughnut that's tinted green all the way through.
And the good fortune doesn't end there. From March 15-17, participating stores will offer a free O'riginal Glazed to any customer who comes into the store or drive-through wearing green — a pretty sweet deal, if we've ever heard of one. No purchase is necessary to get the free doughnut, but you might find yourself unable to walk out of the shop without getting your hands on one of the colorful new flavors, and maybe a drink from its recently revamped coffee menu, too.
All green everything
The new, limited-edition doughnuts are elaborately decorated and, of course, feature lots of green. The Luck of the Rainbow doughnut is an original glazed doughnut topped with green icing, a "rainbow explosion sprinkle blend," and a cloud made of buttercream frosting, per the brand's press release. The Shamrock Cookies 'N Kreme is stuffed with a cookies-and-cream flavored filling made with Oreo cookies. It's decorated with white frosting and an elaborate green swirls and sprinkles motif.
Those who like their doughnuts simpler may appreciate the Plaid Party doughnut, a cream-filled doughnut topped with chocolate icing and festive green striping, or the Shooting Shamrock doughnut, a simple glazed doughnut dipped in green icing and decorated with a shamrock-shaped candy piece.
And if none of the new launches do it for you, you can still enjoy the festive fun with the St. Paddy's Day-themed basic chocolate sprinkle doughnut or the mean, green O'riginal Glazed. But whichever flavor (or flavors) you land on, you can technically say you've eaten your greens for the day. We support it.