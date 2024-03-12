Hostess HoneyBun Donettes Review: They Aren't Groundbreaking, But They Are Good

Sometimes a regular-sized donut is just too much donut, and that's where mini-donuts come into yummy play. Honey buns, meanwhile, are more of a doughy pastry but also enjoy a good glazing like many donuts do. Hostess' snack roster includes mini donuts with the adorable name Donettes, which have been around since 1940, and its own take on the honey bun, the aptly named HoneyBun. In 2023, Hostess made its very first mash-up treat when it frosted Twinkies with Ding Dong chocolate, and a year later, it's trying to work similar magic by combing the talents of its Donettes and HoneyBuns.

In a press release (via PR Newswire), Chris Balach, vice president, marketing, Sweet Baked Snacks at The J.M. Smucker Co., said, "We know that snack lovers are increasingly seeking new flavor combinations, and the melding of distinct tastes and textures offers a unique snacking experience." He added, "The Hostess brand continues to lead in delivering mouthwatering innovations like HoneyBun Donettes that satisfy consumers' cravings and bring joy not only to their breakfast routine, but throughout their day."

So is this latest Hostess mash-up the stuff of sweet dreams we never want to wake up from, or a Frankenstein's monster to fear? I delicately opened a bag of these HoneyBun Donettes to find out. This chew and review is based on taste, texture, incentives, and overall lovability.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.