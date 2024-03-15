Virginia White Sauce Isn't Your Average Salsa

When you sit down at a Mexican restaurant in America, there's one thing you can for sure expect: A complimentary basket of tortilla chips served with a few cups of salsa. A cup of pico de gallo or salsa verde is typical, but if you go out for Mexican food in Virginia, you'll find a surprising companion to your tortilla chips: a cup of white sauce. White sauce doesn't resemble traditional salsa at all, nor does it contain any cheese despite being white. It's a salsa all of its own.

While the exact recipe can vary from restaurant to restaurant, Virginia white sauce is usually made up of a base of Miracle Whip, mayonnaise, or milk. That creamy base is then combined with powerful seasonings like red pepper flakes, dried oregano, cumin, and garlic powder. The result is a light but zesty sauce that pairs perfectly with a salty, crunchy tortilla chip. You can tell a lot about a Mexican restaurant by its chips and salsa, and Virginia white sauce tells you that Virginian Mexican restaurants have something unique to offer. But where did Virginia white sauce come from, and does it have any connection to traditional Mexican cuisine?