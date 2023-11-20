How Long Does Home-Canned Salsa Last?

You should always be prepared for an impromptu taco night. Related to that, there's nothing worse than hitting the fridge, only to find that your salsa is past its sell-by date. After all, salsa begins to lose its quality after a few weeks in the fridge. Fortunately, if you're into canning, you can make a ready supply of salsa for whenever the occasion strikes. Yet nothing lasts forever, not even canned salsa, so here's exactly how long you can expect your home canned salsa to last.

According to the USDA, you can expect your salsa to be safe for over a year. Higher-acid canned goods typically are safe to consume for up to 18 months, which is slightly less than low-acid ones, which should be safe for two to five years. However, from a quality perspective, you may want to consider eating that canned salsa within a year of making it. That's because, as Elizabeth Andress of the National Center for Home Food Preservation explained, "The one issue with keeping foods too long is you will get quality deterioration, you can get real darkening of colors of many foods, [and] you might get some cloudiness that occurs as starches settle out of the foods" (via Healthy Canning).