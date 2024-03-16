Why It's Actually A Mistake To Tent Your Turkey With Foil

Turkey is one of those traditional dishes that everyone and their mother has the perfect trick for. Some swear by brining, while others are religious basters for the most tender meat. Advice abounds when the big bird goes in the oven. However, some of these "tried and true" cooking methods can actually be among the biggest turkey-making mistakes. One such mistake is tenting your turkey with a big piece of aluminum foil after it comes out of the oven. Contrary to popular belief, this will not keep your turkey warm while you make the gravy. Instead, it will only destroy the crispy skin you've worked so hard for.

When the turkey comes out of the oven, you absolutely need to rest it so the juices redistribute through the meat. Resting under foil is done, theoretically, to keep the turkey warm. However, this move will only give off moisture as the turkey cools, which will be trapped if it is covered with foil, resulting in flabby skin.