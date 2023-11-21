The Dry-Brining Timing Tip To Follow For The Juiciest, Most Flavorful Turkey

There's a little-known secret about roasting a turkey: You can actually do it any time of year. That said, brining and roasting a turkey takes a lot more time than a chicken, and feeds a lot more people, so most people reserve their turkey-roasting projects for big holidays like Thanksgiving. How much time is a lot? Depends on the size of the bird and the type of brine.

Our recommendation is dry-brining, which has the benefit of being less messy, generally speaking, than wet-brining; it doesn't require a big bag or bucket of raw turkey tea, but results in turkey just as juicy and flavorful — and with crispier skin. The general rule is to dry-brine your turkey uncovered, in the refrigerator, for an hour for each pound of the turkey's weight.

The salt rub in a dry brine draws moisture out of the turkey's protein cells through the process of osmosis. Those extracted juices dissolve some of the seasoning of your rub. Then, to reattain equilibrium, the cells pull that now flavored moisture back into the meat. It's a fascinating process that takes time; it's no small feat to pull out the natural moisture in the turkey and replace it with brine, but it yields meat that's flavored from the inside out. If you have a 10-pound bird, you'll need to let it sit for 10 hours. If you have a 20-pound bird, it'll take 20 hours to brine in the fridge.