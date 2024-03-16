Here's What Breakfast In Italy Typically Looks Like

Go eat at a breakfast restaurant in the United States, and you'll likely see plates piled high with buttermilk pancakes and dishes filled with steaming eggs and potatoes. You might spot trays of fresh fruit and bowls filled with elaborate parfaits and will usually see everything from savory meat dishes to sweet confections. While hearty platters of sausage alongside well-topped waffles may be common in America, they aren't necessarily the norm in other parts of the world.

In Italy, breakfast is usually a small meal of mostly sweet foods, like pastries. Sweet dishes are accompanied by an Italian staple — coffee. These meals are eaten quickly and thought of mostly as a jump start to the day instead of a full meal, so they are small and light compared to most Italian feasts. While eating breakfast at home is common, Italians also eat breakfast at an unlikely spot — the neighborhood bar. These nightlife hotspots transform into breakfast counters during the morning hours so Italians can stop in and grab a quick bite on their way to work.