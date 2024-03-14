What's The Difference Between American And Chinese Garlic?

Few ingredients are more globally universal than garlic. It's a major part of cuisines across the globe, a flavor which really can't be replicated with any other ingredient (and even if people make a lot of mistakes with it). But when something is this versatile, it makes sense that you're going to have different varieties from different locations, each with its own strengths and weaknesses. And when it comes to garlic you're likely to find in the grocery store, there are two main categories: Chinese garlic and American garlic.

But what actually is the difference between the two? There are actually a whole bunch of differences, some of which are readily apparent, some of which require a little bit more investigation. And while these are often not universal (there's overlap between the two in some cases), one of the surest ways to tell if you're looking at Chinese or American garlic has to do with the roots. Does the garlic still have them? Then it's definitely not Chinese (but not necessarily American, either).