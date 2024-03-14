The Canned Ingredient For Espresso Martinis With No Extra Prep
Espresso martinis have experienced a massive resurgence in recent years, befuddling some experts as it returned to levels of popularity perhaps unseen since its 1990s supremacy in cocktail bars and restaurants around the world. But what is not confusing is why the drink is delicious: the classic recipe calls for brewed coffee and vodka, a sweetening syrup, and coffee liquor, which makes it an ideal bookend to the drink with which you start your day, and is a guaranteed good time.
The only problem is that sometimes, by the time you're ready for your cocktail, your morning caffeine buzz is long gone and the effort of brewing fresh coffee to mix into your drink may feel like a challenge. Fortunately, there's an ingredient that allows you to skip this step in the process, and it comes in a highly convenient can. The ready-to-drink Starbucks Espresso and Cream is widely available at grocery stores and online, and infinitely useful for on-the-go caffeination. But it also helps you hack your next cocktail by providing that base of espresso and a little lift from the pre-added cream without requiring you to prepare in advance, which means you'll be sitting down to unwind even sooner than expected.
Espresso martini in a flash
All you'll need to do is combine this pre-brewed canned coffee product with vodka, coffee liqueur, and simple syrup, and you have yourself a perfect evening (or brunch, or afternoon) drink. And with the energy you save on making fresh coffee, you can spend some time embracing inspiration instead, as customizing an espresso martini is a snap.
Swap your standard vodka for vanilla, or even a whipped cream-flavored version. Alternately, use a different base spirit altogether like rum, tequila, or grappa. Variations run the gambit, featuring everything from creme de cacao to absinthe, amaro to sambuca, and a hazelnut version will remind you of a latte at a local cafe.
You can also infuse your simple syrup with ingredients that will be at home in a coffee drink, like rosemary or mint. And of course, for the truly adventurous, there's the parmesan espresso martini, which plays up the nuttiness of the cheese and the roasty character inherent to your cocktail, essentially incorporating a food pairing right into each sip.
Pairing your espresso martini
If you're in the market for something a little more substantial to snack on, this quintessential cocktail lends itself well to lots of food pairing, too. In the morning, there are few things that go more perfectly with a strong shot of espresso than a pastry, and that same affinity for sweetness holds true for your martini, too. Everything from classic tiramisu (an obvious go-to) to vanilla ice cream balance the alcoholic bite with lush
It's also common, especially in European cafes, to find a little square of chocolate served alongside your espresso. It is an inarguably perfect combination, so don't hesitate to serve a slice of decadent chocolate cake or a fudgy homemade brownie. If you want to embrace a more Italian sensibility, stick to a crunchy and nutty biscotti that's lightly sweet and contrasts with the mild coffee bitterness of the drink.
On the savory side, the rich and roasted qualities of coffee provide nice counterpoints to creamy cheeses like cheve, and a balsamic prune and goat cheese bruschetta hits all the right notes and makes a perfect pre-meal bite, and stands up to the strong profile of a blue cheese, too. For something a little more substantial, a fall salad with cranberry and gorgonzola is a great contender as a dinner side or brunch addition. You'll have plenty of time to decide how you want to enjoy your drink with this convenient canned ingredient on hand to help.