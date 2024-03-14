The Canned Ingredient For Espresso Martinis With No Extra Prep

Espresso martinis have experienced a massive resurgence in recent years, befuddling some experts as it returned to levels of popularity perhaps unseen since its 1990s supremacy in cocktail bars and restaurants around the world. But what is not confusing is why the drink is delicious: the classic recipe calls for brewed coffee and vodka, a sweetening syrup, and coffee liquor, which makes it an ideal bookend to the drink with which you start your day, and is a guaranteed good time.

The only problem is that sometimes, by the time you're ready for your cocktail, your morning caffeine buzz is long gone and the effort of brewing fresh coffee to mix into your drink may feel like a challenge. Fortunately, there's an ingredient that allows you to skip this step in the process, and it comes in a highly convenient can. The ready-to-drink Starbucks Espresso and Cream is widely available at grocery stores and online, and infinitely useful for on-the-go caffeination. But it also helps you hack your next cocktail by providing that base of espresso and a little lift from the pre-added cream without requiring you to prepare in advance, which means you'll be sitting down to unwind even sooner than expected.