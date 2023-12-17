Fall Favorites Salad With Cranberry Dressing Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Welcome to the vibrant world of autumn flavors! As the crisp air settles in and leaves transform into a kaleidoscope of warm hues, it's time to celebrate the harvest season with this fall favorite salad, brought to us by recipe developer Kristen Carli, MS, RD, that captures the essence of fall on your plate.

This dish is a delightful medley of seasonal ingredients, including dried cranberries, walnuts, and pears. This symphony of textures and tastes brings together the best of autumn's bounty. Drizzled with a luscious cranberry dressing, this salad is a perfect blend of tart and savory, making it a delicious and wholesome addition to your fall repertoire.

Carli tells us, "I love using fruit to make salad dressings. This dressing is made from fresh or frozen cranberries, which packs a tart flavor and a vivid color." Let's make this dish that embraces the spirit of the season and transforms simple ingredients into a feast for the senses.