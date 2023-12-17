Fall Favorites Salad With Cranberry Dressing Recipe
Welcome to the vibrant world of autumn flavors! As the crisp air settles in and leaves transform into a kaleidoscope of warm hues, it's time to celebrate the harvest season with this fall favorite salad, brought to us by recipe developer Kristen Carli, MS, RD, that captures the essence of fall on your plate.
This dish is a delightful medley of seasonal ingredients, including dried cranberries, walnuts, and pears. This symphony of textures and tastes brings together the best of autumn's bounty. Drizzled with a luscious cranberry dressing, this salad is a perfect blend of tart and savory, making it a delicious and wholesome addition to your fall repertoire.
Carli tells us, "I love using fruit to make salad dressings. This dressing is made from fresh or frozen cranberries, which packs a tart flavor and a vivid color." Let's make this dish that embraces the spirit of the season and transforms simple ingredients into a feast for the senses.
Gather your fall favorites salad with cranberry dressing ingredients
To make this dish you can start by gathering your ingredients. For this recipe, you will need spring mix, chopped walnuts, crumbled blue cheese, dried cranberries, and canned pears. To make the cranberry dressing you will need cranberries, dijon, salt, pepper, sugar, olive oil, and white wine vinegar.
Step 1: Prepare the cranberry dressing
Into a blender, add the cranberries, olive oil, vinegar, sugar, Dijon, salt, and pepper.
Step 2: Blend
Blend. Add water to thin out the consistency, if needed.
Step 3: Assemble the salad
In a large serving bowl, add the spring mix, blue cheese, diced pears, dried cranberries, walnuts, and dressing.
Step 4: Toss
Toss and serve.
What can you pair with this fall favorites salad?
When serving this salad as a part of a meal, be sure to look for complementary dishes to round out the dining experience. Carli recommends, "Choose a source of carbohydrates and protein to create a balanced meal." Consider serving this salad alongside dishes such as soup. The creamy richness of butternut squash soup complements the crispness of the salad, creating a comforting and hearty combination. Elevate your dining experience with a side of flatbread topped with caramelized pears and crumbled gorgonzola. The sweet and tangy notes will harmonize with the fall salad.
For a vegetarian option, consider serving the salad alongside quinoa-stuffed acorn squash. The nutty quinoa and the sweetness of the squash complement the salad's autumnal profile. Roasted root vegetables, such as carrots, parsnips, and sweet potatoes, bring a rustic touch to your meal. The earthy flavors enhance the overall autumn experience. With these pairings, you'll create a delicious and well-balanced feast that captures the essence of fall on your plate.
How can you customize this fall favorites salad?
Want to serve this salad a little differently? Here are some ideas to switch it up. Mix different types of greens for a diverse texture and flavor. Consider a combination of baby spinach, arugula, kale, and romaine for a well-balanced base. Carli notes, "If you want to serve this salad on its own, be sure to add a source of protein." Some options include succulent grilled chicken or turkey breast. The savory flavors will balance the sweetness of the cranberry dressing.
Experiment with various cheeses to suit your taste. Goat cheese, feta, or blue cheese crumbles can bring different levels of creaminess and tanginess. Enhance the crunch factor with a mix of toasted nuts and seeds. Pecans, walnuts, pumpkin seeds, or sunflower seeds are excellent choices. Integrate wholesome grains like quinoa, farro, or barley for added substance and a boost of nutrition. Fresh herbs such as sage, thyme, or rosemary can bring a fragrant and savory note to your salad, enhancing its overall complexity.
- 1 cup fresh cranberries
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 teaspoon white wine vinegar
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- 5 ounces spring mix
- ¼ cup blue cheese
- ¼ cup canned pears, diced
- ¼ cup dried cranberries
- ¼ cup chopped walnuts
- Into a blender, add the cranberries, olive oil, vinegar, sugar, Dijon, salt, and pepper.
- Blend. Add water to thin out consistency, if needed.
- In a large serving bowl, add the spring mix, blue cheese, diced pears, dried cranberries, walnuts, and dressing.
- Toss and serve.
|Calories per Serving
|211
|Total Fat
|14.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|3.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|6.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|20.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.3 g
|Total Sugars
|15.8 g
|Sodium
|195.8 mg
|Protein
|3.2 g