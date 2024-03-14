Chicken Salad Can Be Frozen, But Here's What Will Happen

The chicken salad is an all-American classic that turns up everywhere from Costco to your cousin's barbecue. With all this salad going around, you'll likely have leftovers and wonder if it can be frozen. Or perhaps you're making it in bulk, or traveling a long way for lunch (to that cousin's barbecue, perhaps?) and don't want the chicken salad you made to perish on the journey. The good news is that yes, chicken salad can be frozen. Once you've thawed it, however, it's never going to be quite the same as it was before it was frozen.

What happens to your chicken salad after freezing and thawing depends on what ingredients you're using, the condition they're in when frozen, and accepting that you'll never fully restore your chicken salad to its former glory. Once defrosted, a typical chicken salad becomes substantially less appealing. Colors fade and darken, textures become mushier, tastes alter and mellow, and high-moisture ingredients release water during thawing, leaving you with a limp, soggy salad.

Mayonnaise poses one of the main challenges when it comes to freezing. The emulsion of egg and oil is broken by tiny ice crystals which form, causing oil to seep out from the mayonnaise and make your salad oily as it thaws. Alternative sources of creaminess like yogurt or creme fraiche won't fare much better: Both will separate when frozen, releasing water as they defrost.