The Complex Origins Of Fried Chicken

Southern food in all its glory — from the fried oysters of eastern Virginia's Tidewater region to Lowcountry South Carolinian delights like spicy shrimp and grits to Louisiana's dark, rich gumbos — can legitimately be called America's cuisine. The reason for this is not only Southern cooking's diversity of expression but also its influence: A seamless blend of European, African, and Native American ingredients and techniques, the best and truest expression of what we call a melting pot. If there's any dish that can rightly be called emblematic of Southern food, it's fried chicken. And, like any true American story, the origins of fried chicken involve monstrous oppression, making the most from a little, stolen credit, cultural fusion, and a whole that's greater than the sum of its parts. It's also taken over the world (see our ultimate ranking of the best fried chicken chains).

Every culture fries chicken, so it's a good idea to define exactly what it is we're talking about: Pieces of cut-up broiler chicken, which are battered in seasoned flour and fried in hot fat to produce a golden crisp exterior coating tender, flavorful meat. As unpleasant as it is to contemplate, Southern fried chicken is entirely a product of slavery for several reasons — enslaved African people had access to chickens, were (sometimes quite famous) plantation cooks, brought African seasoning and deep-frying techniques with them, and were quick to adopt New World ingredients (such as the fruit of the indigenous capsicum pepper plant).