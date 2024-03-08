Here Are The Most Interesting Items In The 2024 Oscars Goodie Bag

The Oscars are a time for movie-industry celebs to get dressed up, dine on dishes curated by Wolfgang Puck, and — for those nominated — end the night with more than $150,000 in swag. Over the years, the "Everyone Wins" swag bags gifted to Oscar-nominated actors and directors at the Academy Awards have become a popular topic of interest, as the general public enjoys discussing the lavish gifts included (one had $280 worth of maple syrup). The swag bags handed out at the 96th Academy Awards are said to surpass last year's six-figure value and contain some pretty extravagant items.

For starters, the swag bag includes a bottle of Antigua Cruz Anejo Cristalino Tequila, which is aged over 36 months to sustain its distinctive flavor; a bottle of award-winning Gin Bothy; and, since the Oscars are a celebration of the year in film, what better way to celebrate the esteemed honorees than supplying them with movies' classic companions: popcorn and chocolate? The bags include Eatable's gourmet popcorn Poparazzi collection, which consists of a Scotch whisky-infused caramel, Belgian white chocolate-covered kettle corn with Champagne-infused sugar crystals, and truffle-infused kettle corn with edible gold dust.

To accompany it, Fetcha Chocolates customized luxury vegan truffles inspired by each of the nominees' films. Posh Pretzels' is celebrating its swag-bag return this year with pink and gold pretzels in a golden gift box. And no swag bag to the stars would be complete without one of the most expensive sugars in the world, compliments of Sagar Experience.