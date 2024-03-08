Here Are The Most Interesting Items In The 2024 Oscars Goodie Bag
The Oscars are a time for movie-industry celebs to get dressed up, dine on dishes curated by Wolfgang Puck, and — for those nominated — end the night with more than $150,000 in swag. Over the years, the "Everyone Wins" swag bags gifted to Oscar-nominated actors and directors at the Academy Awards have become a popular topic of interest, as the general public enjoys discussing the lavish gifts included (one had $280 worth of maple syrup). The swag bags handed out at the 96th Academy Awards are said to surpass last year's six-figure value and contain some pretty extravagant items.
For starters, the swag bag includes a bottle of Antigua Cruz Anejo Cristalino Tequila, which is aged over 36 months to sustain its distinctive flavor; a bottle of award-winning Gin Bothy; and, since the Oscars are a celebration of the year in film, what better way to celebrate the esteemed honorees than supplying them with movies' classic companions: popcorn and chocolate? The bags include Eatable's gourmet popcorn Poparazzi collection, which consists of a Scotch whisky-infused caramel, Belgian white chocolate-covered kettle corn with Champagne-infused sugar crystals, and truffle-infused kettle corn with edible gold dust.
To accompany it, Fetcha Chocolates customized luxury vegan truffles inspired by each of the nominees' films. Posh Pretzels' is celebrating its swag-bag return this year with pink and gold pretzels in a golden gift box. And no swag bag to the stars would be complete without one of the most expensive sugars in the world, compliments of Sagar Experience.
More? There's always more
The acting and directing nominees can fire up the grill following the ceremony after being gifted a Schwank Portable Infrared Grill. This grill can heat up to 1500 F and uses the same technology as the most fantastic steak you've ever had from one of the best steakhouses.
Items with heftier price tags include complimentary home project management from Maison Construction, an all-inclusive Swiss getaway from Chalet Zermatt Peak, a wellness retreat, a private villa in Saint-Barth, and donated meals to support PETA's Global Compassion Fund.
Each year, these swag bags are meant to spotlight great products and brands that Distinctive Assets feel contribute in a positive way and exemplify an inclusive community. Products with purpose, if you will. "While this gift bag does, as always, have an impressive six-figure value, that is neither our focus nor goal," Lash Fary, founder of Distinctive Assets, said in a press release. "These gifts are given based on the invaluable stardust these nominees can bestow upon a brand. This is a straightforward win/win transaction."