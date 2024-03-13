Snoop Dogg's Favorite Homemade Snack? Hard-Boiled Eggs On Toast
Snoop Dogg is perhaps best known for his music career, but in recent years, he's also made a name for himself in the food space. He had a cooking show with celebrity chef Martha Stewart called "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party," and the two of them also co-hosted "Snoop & Martha's Very Tasty Halloween." He also released a cookbook, "From Crook to Cook," and it was so well received that he went on to publish a second one, "Goon With the Spoon."
Having shared his own recipes for dishes like Lobster Thermidor and filet mignon, it's safe to say Snoop knows his way around the kitchen. It might come as a surprise therefore that one of his favorite recipes to make only requires two ingredients — eggs and sandwich bread. An egg salad sandwich might be your first guess, but Snoop actually prefers just hard-boiled eggs on toast. "They're fast to make, and not hard to make," the rapper explained during an interview with Insider. "Can't really mess that up." That might seem like a given, but there are actually plenty of mistakes you can make with hard-boiled eggs.
There's a reason Snoop Dogg likes hard-boiled eggs so much
Snoop Dogg's culinary skills have seen remarkable growth over the years. In 2021, he revealed to Mirror that he even sought guidance from Gordon Ramsay to develop his craft. He also aspires to open a restaurant one day, largely thanks to seeing his friend Martha Stewart open one in Las Vegas, he shared in a 2022 interview with Daily Record. "I do a lot of studying, which I know people don't believe, but that's how I was able to put a cookbook together," Snoop reflected during the interview. "Now I want to go further and open a restaurant." But while Snoop may one day be adding restaurateur to his growing list of culinary credentials, he still has a special place in his heart for run-of-the-mill hard-boiled eggs and toast because it was one of his favorite things to eat as a child.
As Snoop shared with Insider, at the elementary school he went to, breakfast was available to the students. One of the options was hard-boiled eggs and toast. "We couldn't wait to get to school to get that hard-boiled egg and put it in the toast. A beautiful thing," he commented during the interview. Ever since then, it has remained one of his comfort foods that he now makes for himself at home.
How Snoop Dogg prepares his eggs
You won't find a recipe for his hard-boiled eggs with toast in Snoop Dogg's cookbooks, most likely because the process is fairly self-explanatory. However, in "Goon With the Spoon," the cookbook he co-authored with rapper E40, there's a recipe for Scotch eggs (a dish with mysterious origins). This version starts off like all hard-boiled eggs do, but after being cooked, peeled, and cooled, they're coated in ground turkey sausage, dunked in whisked eggs as a binder, and dredged in flour to create a thick shell before frying. While it's unclear how often Snoop makes these hearty Scotch eggs, they're definitely a tasty upgrade to his childhood favorite.
Though Snoop does seem to be partial towards hard-boiled eggs, he still has an appreciation for other preparation methods. He also enjoys scrambled eggs with cheddar cheese for breakfast, which he has taken to calling "Ashford and Simpson Eggs" in reference to the R&B duo. He also made sure to include a recipe for his "Mile-High Omelet" in the pages of "From Crook to Cook," a cheddar and chive omelet that's topped with chopped up pieces of Billionaire's Bacon (which is seasoned with two different peppers and two different kinds of sugar). When he's in the mood for something quick and easy though, it makes sense that hard-boiled eggs would be his usual go-to.