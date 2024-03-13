Snoop Dogg's Favorite Homemade Snack? Hard-Boiled Eggs On Toast

Snoop Dogg is perhaps best known for his music career, but in recent years, he's also made a name for himself in the food space. He had a cooking show with celebrity chef Martha Stewart called "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party," and the two of them also co-hosted "Snoop & Martha's Very Tasty Halloween." He also released a cookbook, "From Crook to Cook," and it was so well received that he went on to publish a second one, "Goon With the Spoon."

Having shared his own recipes for dishes like Lobster Thermidor and filet mignon, it's safe to say Snoop knows his way around the kitchen. It might come as a surprise therefore that one of his favorite recipes to make only requires two ingredients — eggs and sandwich bread. An egg salad sandwich might be your first guess, but Snoop actually prefers just hard-boiled eggs on toast. "They're fast to make, and not hard to make," the rapper explained during an interview with Insider. "Can't really mess that up." That might seem like a given, but there are actually plenty of mistakes you can make with hard-boiled eggs.