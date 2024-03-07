Here's What To Know About Let Them Eat Candles From Shark Tank

Next to colorful balloons and neatly wrapped gifts, celebrations usually aren't complete without delicious desserts like pink lemonade cupcakes and rainbow layer cakes. However, if you use conventional candles with your festive baked goods, those beautifully decorated confections can be ruined in an instant by errant dripping wax. This potential for a disastrous meltdown was enough to inspire Loree Sandler to start Let Them Eat Candles, a brand specializing in (mostly) edible chocolate candles. As of late, the Illinois-based entrepreneur and her husband and business partner Bob Michelson are heading to "Shark Tank" with hopes of scoring major deal on their unique product line.

Sandler was an architect turned stay-at-home parent when she conceived the idea for edible candles on her son's 12th birthday. With sheer perseverance and Michelson's help, Let Them Eat Candles launched in 2012. The brand began to experience real success in 2016 when these one-of-a-kind cake toppers were marketed on Grommet, an online marketplace for new and trending businesses.

Even though you can buy Let Them Eat Candles products directly from the company's website and find them in select stores nationwide, Sandler is appearing "Shark Tank" to pitch her unique novelty creations on Season 15, Episode 17. Next to potentially scoring a major investment, she has an astounding opportunity to educate the general public about Let Them Eat Candles' multipurpose treats.