What Is Melting Cauliflower And Why Is It Called That?

Cauliflower is one of the most versatile vegetables around. It takes well to different spices, flavors, and cooking methods. Go online, and you'll find dozens — if not hundreds — of different ways to prepare it. You can cut it into thick slabs and throw it on the grill, mash the cauliflower with roasted garlic, deep fry the florets and toss with hot sauce for a meat-free alternative to Buffalo wings, or, if you're counting your carbohydrates, grate into low-cal cauliflower rice. Even food manufacturers are getting into the cauliflower craze, transforming it into everything from pretzels to pasta to pizza crust.

But the best thing about this big, lovable cruciferous vegetable is that, even when you think you've stumbled across every way to prepare it, there's always more magic to discover. And that's why you have to try melted cauliflower. Don't let the name fool you, this method doesn't require a foundry, blow torch, or even hot wax. It's a pretty simple dual-cook technique that results in an intense flavor and luscious texture that quite literally melts in your mouth. "Melting" takes an already-roasted vegetable — in this case, cauliflower — and cooks it a second time in a thin layer of broth.