Why You Should Always Slightly Undercook Your Eggs

Getting eggs to cook just right is notoriously tough. There's a reason that culinary schools have whole (dreaded) segments of the curricula dedicated to cooking hundreds of them until they're just right! Part of this is because egg whites set at a different temperature than egg yolks, with only a degree of overlap between them. Egg whites set between 141 and 149 degrees Fahrenheit, while egg yolks set between 149 and 158 degrees Fahrenheit (from NDSU Agriculture Communication). Overcooked egg whites become rubbery, while overcooked egg yolks become chalky; the combination of the two can lead to a sulfurous, green tinge. To get perfectly cooked eggs, the answer is somewhat counter-intuitive: You should (slightly) undercook them.

The "slightly" is important. For food safety, scrambled, fried, and basted eggs should always be cooked to a minimum of 144 degrees, per the Egg Safety Center. But with the magic of carry-over cooking, your eggs will continue to rise a few more degrees even after they're removed from the stove. If you've ever made perfect, over-medium eggs and then found that they've gone fully over-hard in the time it takes to move them to the table and eat them, you've experienced this. You can harness this to your benefit. Just take the pan off the heat while the eggs are still a little soft and undercooked, and the heat from the pan and the eggs themselves will finish the cooking process gently and your eggs won't dry out or become rubbery.