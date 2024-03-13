What Does The Hot Dog Selection Look Like At Aldi?
When it comes to affordability, Aldi has cheap options that don't skimp on flavor or quality. The store has lots to offer when it comes to staple foods, including a nice selection of hot dogs. For instance, the chain's Parkview brand offers classic-style hot dogs for just $1.09 — keeping in mind that prices are bound to vary from store to store. These dogs feature a combination of pork and chicken and lack artificial ingredients, such as flavoring agents and colors.
If you're a fan of all-beef franks, Aldi carries Simply Nature uncured beef dogs, which will run you $5.19 for a six-count pack. An organic product, these hot dogs are free of nitrates, hormones, and antibiotics, as well as being non-GMO. Aldi also offers other Parkview brand options like an uncured type of hot dog —these jumbo franks retail for $1.45 for an eight-pack, although these dogs are made from chicken and pork as opposed to beef.
However, if you're looking for something heartier with more flavor, the company carries an eight-pack of Parkview Chicago-style beef hot dogs that are gluten-free and made from Vienna beef which will cost you $6.95. While there's no denying that Aldi's assortment of hot dogs is reasonably priced, the quality of the selection seems to be up for some debate.
What customers are saying about Aldi's hot dog selection
Shoppers seem to be enthusiastic about Parkview's Chicago-style beef hot dogs on Instagram saying, "These are delicious!!" and "These are what I buy all the time. Very good!" However, when it comes to Parkview's other options, customers on Reddit have mixed feelings. When asked if this company compared to Oscar Mayer in terms of quality, the reactions were decidedly meh. According to one person, "Not gourmet, but it's a hot dog." But the commenter surmised that they must have been at least "fine" since none of the guests at their cookout complained. Another reviewer stated, "I like them well enough."
Of course, some criticisms were a lot more negative. "To be completely honest, I thought they were super gross," said one Aldi customer, while another provided a more detailed review. The shopper stated, "They're pretty soft, no snap, not a lot of structural integrity, since they're just puree."
In the event you find an Aldi brand of hot dogs not to your liking, feel free to return them. While Aldi's "twice as nice" return policy is a nightmare for employees, the accommodating program does ensure that shoppers can get both their money back and a replacement product when dissatisfied with an item.