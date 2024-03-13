What Does The Hot Dog Selection Look Like At Aldi?

When it comes to affordability, Aldi has cheap options that don't skimp on flavor or quality. The store has lots to offer when it comes to staple foods, including a nice selection of hot dogs. For instance, the chain's Parkview brand offers classic-style hot dogs for just $1.09 — keeping in mind that prices are bound to vary from store to store. These dogs feature a combination of pork and chicken and lack artificial ingredients, such as flavoring agents and colors.

If you're a fan of all-beef franks, Aldi carries Simply Nature uncured beef dogs, which will run you $5.19 for a six-count pack. An organic product, these hot dogs are free of nitrates, hormones, and antibiotics, as well as being non-GMO. Aldi also offers other Parkview brand options like an uncured type of hot dog —these jumbo franks retail for $1.45 for an eight-pack, although these dogs are made from chicken and pork as opposed to beef.

However, if you're looking for something heartier with more flavor, the company carries an eight-pack of Parkview Chicago-style beef hot dogs that are gluten-free and made from Vienna beef which will cost you $6.95. While there's no denying that Aldi's assortment of hot dogs is reasonably priced, the quality of the selection seems to be up for some debate.