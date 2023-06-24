Aldi's Vienna Beef Hot Dogs Bring The Taste Of Chicago To Every Home

The Chicago-style hot dog is an American food icon. It's not the only gift the Windy City has given the culinary world, but even if it were, it would be enough. Of course, by now, in a food world that is increasingly globalized, you don't need to look far to find a Chicago dog, including well outside of Chicago. There's a good chance you can find its core ingredients in any grocery store, including the much-beloved Aldi.

That's what one Aldi-centric Instagram account discovered. "Aldi has you covered with their version of Vienna beef hot dogs (the best ever)!" they wrote. "Have you tried them yet?!" The picture shows a package of the retailer's Parkview Chicago Style Beef Franks, the Vienna Beef logo adorning the lower right-hand corner (the brand boasts of being "Chicago's Hot Dog Since 1893").

The enthusiasm is shared over on the r/Aldi subreddit under the heading "These chi dogs by Vienna Beef make me so happy." While neither thread seems to have much in the way of people confirming Parkview franks' quality ("These are what I buy all the time. Very good!" reads a comment on another Instagram post), there are plenty of comments on the Reddit thread from people professing their love and loyalty for the classic Chicago dog.