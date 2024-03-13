Here's How To Thaw Frozen Kale For The Best Results

Kale is one of the most vitamin-packed nutritional powerhouses you can eat. According to WebMD, these leafy greens contain a veritable who's who of nutrients, such as potassium, fiber, vitamins A, C, and K, calcium, copper, and manganese, among others. Plus, kale happens to be delicious and versatile. It's easy to incorporate into just about any meal, from salads to egg dishes like frittatas and even stews or casseroles.

With all of this mind, it never hurts to have some extra kale on hand, but what if you wind up with more greens than you know what to do with? Fortunately, kale freezes beautifully. The only tricky part is thawing your kale in a way that will ensure it's as delicious as the day you stashed it away.

While you can always grab a small amount of kale from the freezer and let it come up to temperature in the fridge, if you want to defrost a larger batch, try this simple trick: Fill a bowl with tepid water and sink your bag of frozen kale inside. This will gently yet effectively accelerate the defrosting process, and you'll be cooking your kale into your favorite recipes in no time.