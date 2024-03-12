How To Hack The Taco Bell Menu And Order The Discontinued Enchirito

The Enchirito may have been removed from the official menu, but Taco Bell's kitchens still have all the ingredients needed to make it. If there's a Taco Bell employee who recalls how to make one, you can probably get away with ordering it by name. However, since Taco Bell has plenty of add-on options for its menu items, you can just as easily custom order it.

All you have to do is order a bean burrito, which already contains refried beans, onions, enchilada sauce, and shredded cheese. The only difference between a bean burrito and an Enchirito is that the enchilada sauce and shredded cheese are inside rather than on top, and it doesn't have beef. Simply add beef, and ask for the sauce and cheese on the side, and you'll have an Enchirito. You'll have to pour on the sauce and cheese yourself, but otherwise it's essentially the same thing.

It's worth noting that you can apparently only custom order an Enchirito in person. The website and app both allow you to add beef to a bean burrito, but there appears to no longer be an option to put the enchilada sauce and shredded cheese on the side, which is what would make it an Enchirito.