Here's What To Know About Chefee Robotics From Shark Tank

The Chefee system isn't yet for sale and has no public reviews; however, Chefee Robotics provides a list of features these home chef robots will have, including expandable cooking modules and a multi-ingredient robot pantry.

Videos and graphics on the site show an overhead pantry unit that fits into standard kitchen shelving. Below the pantry is a sleek compartment that houses the actual cooking mechanism. A graphic shows the pantry dispensing ingredients into the cooking module, which then prepares an entire meal.

Worried about eating the same robot food day after day? Fear not! Chefee claims these complex appliances can crank out over 5,000 meal choices, from Spanish paella to pumpkin curry. While the first Chefee isn't on the market yet, the company is already making plans for add-ons that offer additional cooking services, like a baker and blender. When it's time to cook, you can simply give the system a voice command, and the Chefee will get to work.

Despite appearing to be fully autonomous, there is a hint that some manual labor might still be involved. Under an FAQ heading, Chefee Robotics states, "About 95% of the ingredients can arrive either precut or don't need to be cut at all," suggesting that a small amount of prep work may be involved. However, it's also quick to state that the company "is in talks with meal delivery companies" to raise that number to 100%.