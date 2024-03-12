The Taco Bell Hack To Get A Discontinued 7-Layer Burrito

Many people turn to Taco Bell when they're in the mood for a hearty fast food burrito. But while you can order all kinds of tortilla-based meals stuffed with any number of ingredients, such as the Burrito Supreme and Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, in the U.S., the 7-Layer Burrito is nowhere to be found. This fan-favorite menu item was originally introduced in 1993 and stayed around for many years before being discontinued in 2020. As Taco Bell explained at the time, it was in the restaurant's best interest to rehaul the entire menu, which included getting rid of many staples, including the 7-Layer Burrito.

Much like a 7-layer dip, Taco Bell's 7-Layer Burrito was made with rice, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and guacamole. With this option gone, some might suggest settling for the 5-Layer Burrito instead, but it isn't actually that comparable to the 7-Layer Burrito. Even though it does have beans, cheese, and sour cream, it's missing rice, salsa, guacamole, and lettuce. It also has beef and nacho sauce, resulting in a different overall flavor. A much better alternative is to hack the menu.