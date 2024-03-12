The Taco Bell Hack To Get A Discontinued 7-Layer Burrito
Many people turn to Taco Bell when they're in the mood for a hearty fast food burrito. But while you can order all kinds of tortilla-based meals stuffed with any number of ingredients, such as the Burrito Supreme and Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, in the U.S., the 7-Layer Burrito is nowhere to be found. This fan-favorite menu item was originally introduced in 1993 and stayed around for many years before being discontinued in 2020. As Taco Bell explained at the time, it was in the restaurant's best interest to rehaul the entire menu, which included getting rid of many staples, including the 7-Layer Burrito.
Much like a 7-layer dip, Taco Bell's 7-Layer Burrito was made with rice, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and guacamole. With this option gone, some might suggest settling for the 5-Layer Burrito instead, but it isn't actually that comparable to the 7-Layer Burrito. Even though it does have beans, cheese, and sour cream, it's missing rice, salsa, guacamole, and lettuce. It also has beef and nacho sauce, resulting in a different overall flavor. A much better alternative is to hack the menu.
How to order the discontinued 7-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell
If you were to ask for the 7-Layer Burrito at Taco Bell, you'd probably be told that they don't make them anymore. However, if you don't ask for it by name and instead custom order a cheesy bean and rice burrito, you should be able to get one. The best approach, as one Instagram user discovered, is to ask for the cheesy bean and rice burrito "Fresco-style". This is a standard Taco Bell customization option that removes any dairy or mayo-based inclusions and replaces them with tomatoes. A Fresco-style cheesy bean and rice burrito would be one with tomatoes and without the nacho and creamy jalapeno sauces. At this point, it won't be a 7-Layer Burrito yet, so you'll also have to ask for lettuce, guacamole, and reduced-fat sour cream.
All of these customization options are also available through the app and website, so you may find it easier to order online. Keep in mind that each add-on is about 40 to 75 cents, so expect to pay a bit more than you would for a regular cheesy bean and rice burrito, though it may be worth it if you're craving a 7-Layer Burrito.
Will the 7-Layer Burrito ever come back?
It would definitely be less of a hassle to be able to simply ask for a 7-Layer Burrito instead of custom ordering one, and fortunately Taco Bell's track record suggests it could be a possibility in the future. When the Mexican Pizza was retired, for example, Taco Bell eventually brought back due to popular demand two years later, then was permanently reintroduced to the menu not long afterward. Similar things have happened with the discontinued Enchirito and the Beefy Crunch Burrito, which came back for a limited time. It isn't out of the realm of possibility for the same thing to happen for the 7-Layer Burrito, especially since a similar 7-Layer Nacho Fries Burrito was briefly on the menu in 2021.
If you happen to find yourself in the U.K., Canada, or India, you'll actually be able to find the 7-Layer Burrito still on the menu. In Canada and the U.K., the burrito is the same as the U.S. version, but in India, the 7-Layer Burrito has pulled chicken, lava sauce, and nacho sauce instead of guacamole, lettuce, and sour cream. American Taco Bell customers on the other hand will just have to stick to customizing the cheesy bean and rice burrito for now.