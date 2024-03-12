How Los Angeles Majorly Influenced The American Wine Industry

Before the birth of California's wine country — even before the inception of the nation, the roots of the oldest American grapevine took hold in the sandy soil of Los Angeles's San Gabriel mission. Now apparently tree-sized, the Ramona vine is ground zero for California's wine industry. Before Los Angeles became a booming metropolis, it served as the largest vineyard in the country.

By the middle of the 19th century, Los Angeles was the biggest producer of wine in the U.S., popping out a whopping 25 million bottles annually. These Ramona vine grapes weren't just grown for wine production; they were used to make brandy and other spirits in a pre-prohibition world. Before it was known as the "City of Angels" it was called the "City of Vines" — and most people in living memory don't know a thing about it. Would it shock you to learn that the multi-billion dollar California wine industry sprang from the dark, colonial roots of the Catholic Church?